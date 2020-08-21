Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Need for Airport in Cape Coast must be justified - Akufo Addo tells Residents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo says critical need assessment must be carried out first before an airport can be constructed in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast.



Residents of the coastal town have called on the President to construct an airport in the area to facilitate transportation.



But responding to the call in an interview on ATL FM in Cape Coast on Friday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com during his tour of the Central Region, President Akufo Addo stated that the appeal will be subjected to critical assessment before a decision can be arrived at.



“…The response of the government should be that the matter has been thoroughly examined and the need has been established. That is the process the Ministry of Aviation is going through."



"It is doing the same with Koforidua from the Region I come, that’s another regional location which is near Accra…an hour and a half."



"We have to be able to decide for ourselves whether the need for the airport can be justified when you have Accra, you have Kumasi, you have Takoradi, you have Tamale whether on the coast with Accra’s presence there’s the need for an additional airport,” the president said.





