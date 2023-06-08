Ndeiya Foundation empowers widows and girls through skills development workshops in Tamale

Regional News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

The Ndeiya Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has organized a skill development workshop in Tamalgu, Northern Region, with a focus on empowering widows and girls through skills development.



Led by Hajia Sadia Imoro, the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the organization claimed that she aims to address the economic challenges faced by young girls in the region, which often drive them to migrate to Accra and engage in kayayo (female porter) work.



Hajia Sadia Imoro, expressed her concern over the limited access to opportunities for skill training and development for young girls in the Northern regionemphasizing the importance of equipping them with valuable skills that would provide alternative means of sustenance and prevent them from experiencing the hardships faced in the city.



"It is sad that these young girls in the Northern region have less access to opportunities like skill training development to sustain and survive in their community," Hajia Sadia Imoro stated. "My foundation sought to equip them with valuable skills that would enable them to pursue another alternative instead of immigrating to Accra to suffer on the street."



The workshop, held in Tamalgu in the Karaga district, provided the participants with hands-on training, theoretical knowledge, and practical sessions including sewing, hairdressing, basket weaving etc to enhance their proficiency in various fields. The training aimed to empower widows and girls, enabling them to become self-independent and financially stable.



Hajia Sadia Imoro also highlighted the unique challenges faced by widows in the region.



“In this area, when your husband dies an early death, they turn to accuse these women that they killed their husbands, so family intends to abandon them, so they don’t anybody to attend to, that is why we created this organization to help them.



According to her, when a husband dies, these women are often accused of being responsible for their spouse's death, leading to abandonment by their families.



And as a result, the Ndeiya Foundation was established to support these women and provide them with the necessary assistance and training to improve their lives.



In an exclusive interview with Radio Univers, Sadia Imoro shared the positive impact of the workshop on the beneficiaries.



Sambi-Naa chief Alhaji Alhassan Sofwan who also doubles as an assembly member in the Tamale constituency added that “I am happy coming to see these women and the help that they are getting from my sister Hajia Sadia, in fact, it is very amazing to see that the women are very happy about what she is doing for them…you see, the nearby communities are trying to come and join these women group because they are trying to put them into a good shape, especially the young girls they will lean trade and other things to prevent them from going to Accra and engage in ‘Kayeyo.”



On the other hand, the participants expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the training they received,which according to them has equipped them with skills to enhance their employability and financial independence.























