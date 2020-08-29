General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Naysayers who said I can never be president lack understanding of history – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then-presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), was projected as one of the least likely personalities to ever rule Ghana; in fact, per prophecies at the time, he can never become President of Ghana.



If every prophecy by prophets and predictions are anything to go by, then it is a miracle for Ghanaians to wake up every day to the news of Akufo-Addo being the sitting president of the Republic of Ghana.



During his recent two days working tour in the Central Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was asked in an exclusive interview how he feels about those who said he can never be president.



He remarked “I think people who talked like that don’t have an understanding of history. We’ve heard those kind of talk before that Christine Churcher can never be president and so on.



“So it’s an a historical view of the life of nations that’s what gets people to make such comments. We were told I remember vividly in the 90’s that when Kufour was seeking the leadership of the country they said an Ashanti can be elected.



“But he was elected not once but twice successfully. So I think those who talk like that usually betray their lack of understanding of how the historical process works so I don’t allow those kind of things to get at me and bring my spirit down.



“I’m more concerned about the ability to reach out to people and tell them really what it is that I want to do. But that for me is the key, the capacity to reach out to people and get them your message,” Nana Addo told Mary Ama Bawa on ATL FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

