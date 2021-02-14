General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Navrongo to get military base – Defense Minister-designate

Defence Minister-designate Dominic Nitiwul

Plans are far advanced to establish permanent military bases in some parts of Ghana as part of strategies to deal with the increasing menace of crime in the country by the Defence Ministry.



In responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North and a ranking member on defense committee in Parliament James Agalga on the growing worry about highways robberies especially in the Upper East Region, Minister-designate for Defence , Dominic Nitiwul said plans were advanced in dealing with the situation.



He was emphatic that, a Military base will be sited in the Navrongo enclave in the Upper East Region to augment the activities of Ghana Police Service as part of combating crime.



Mr. Nitiwul however noted that, he will liaise with the Interior Minister to address the current robbery incidents on the Sandema, Navrongo areas.







“Let me praise the police services and the armed forces for what they have been doing over the years during operation calm lives .I want to give you this good news, one of the military bases will be cited at Navrongo area and I think that it will help in trying to put permanent military within that particular enclave but in the short while, I will take it up with my colleague interior minister to increase the presence of the police and military in that area to temporarily resolve that matter but in the long run, we are putting up a military base in that area to assist the Ghana police when they are needed.So if you will give me the nod this is one the things I will be doing this year”