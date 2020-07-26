Regional News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Navrongo paramount chief joins 2nd phase of disinfection and clean-up exercise

File Photo; market disinfection

The paramount chief of Navrongo Traditional Area, Pe Dennis Aneaknoa Baunia Adda (Asagipari II) has called on the people of Navrongo and it catchment areas to adhere to all the safety protocols of COVID-19.



According to the Asagipari, the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is working hard in ensuring the various markets, public places and lorry parks in the country are all disinfected for the second time.



He made this statement when he participated on the second phase of the ongoing national disinfection exercise in Navrongo last Saturday July 25, 2020.



Asagipari said even though Navrongo is clean there are still places where people leave garbage and therefore task the market women to always keep the streets clean.



He led the team of workers of Zoomlion, the Kasena Nakana Assembly, members of the military, police and prison services and the Ghana national fire service to clean both the new and old Navrongo markets, the lorry park, toilets and other public places.



Addressing journalists in Navrongo, the Muncipal Coordinating Director of the Kasena Nakana Assembly, Alhaji Alhassam Ziblim Alhassan said the exercise is a collective effort from Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Assembly.



Mr Alhassan said the exercise is a call for national duty by the President and so "We are here to answer to the call because in April this year, the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo ordered for the 1st phase of markets disinfection throughout the country."



He praises the people of Navrongo for complying with the directives of closing shops and other market to make way for the exercise.



The muncipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr Pious Akambe said the Assembly will keep on the higher mark choked in the area of sanitation fight and asked the people to support the chiefs, the assembly and the security enforcement agencies to enforce the sanitation bi-laws.



The Zoomlion team were dispatched to the various market areas in the municipality for the disinfection and clean-up exercise.





