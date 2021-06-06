Navrongo man suffering from kidney complication gets GHC57,000 from Akufo-Addo for surgery

Regional News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a personal donation of $10,000 which is 57,000 in cedi equivalent to a man from Navrongo to enable him undergo a kidney surgery.



Robert Awia Adda, whose long-time complication was brought to the attention of President Akufo-Addo last year by then Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage, received a cheque from Akufo-Addo which covers the total cost of a surgery to be performed in India.



Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister who presented the donation to the family on Friday lauded President Akufo-Addo for his show of kindness to Mr. Adda and his family.



Mr. Yakubu said the kind gesture of the President demonstrates his compassion to help every single Ghanaian and to make life easy for them. He said it was the hope of the President the support would help Mr. Adda undergo the surgery to alleviate him from the undesirable health condition.



“Even as an individual, the president is always ready to help to do something no matter how little it is. And I think that shows the compassion he has about helping every single Ghanaian to have a better life”.



Mr. Yakubu whiles sympathizing with Robert Awia Adda used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to routinely go to health facilities for medical checkups to ensure they are fit and healthy.



He revealed that he would liaise with the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to undertake an initiative that will educate the public and create awareness on safe health practices to prevent the spread of diseases and their complications.



“It’s very sad that this has occurred and our sister is suffering. As people of the region, we have to learn from this and what have realized is that this thing (sickness) comes because we are poor people, instead of checking ourselves regularly, we don’t. It is not that we don’t want to do it. Sometimes it’s just because we don’t have money to do it. The facilities may not even be there sometimes”.



“so, I think it is something that I want to also take up especially with my DCEs so that we encourage and if there is anything we can do to help this process where we make people aware that once in while they should check themselves and by doing that, we will be able to detect some of these things”.

Anyanah Benjamin receiving the cheque on behalf of Mr. Adda family expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for reaching out to them in their difficult moment. He also thanked the Minister and Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, William Aduum for their roles which culminated in the support.



Mr. Anyanah added his voice to the calls to the public by the regional minister to live healthy lifestyles to avoid health problems. He urged the public to desist from the inappropriate use of chemicals for farming purposes, which he stated was very harmful to humans.



“On behalf of the family, we appreciate this gift from the President through the initiation of the regional minister and our MCE. All we can say is the good Lord keep on touching whatever you do so that at the end of the day, the collective good of our community will be achieved.”



“A little to just add to what our honourable regional minister said. Some of the challenges with kidney is due to the wrong use of chemicals. A lot of people are using chemicals on the fields to produce vegetables which is bad for consumption and this is one of the causes. Also, people must constantly go for checkups to prevent this kind of health challenges”.



For his part, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, William Aduum, prayed for a successful trip, surgery and return for Mr. Adda.



He also thanked the President for supporting the young man who battled the condition for a long time.



Mr. Aduum said the family of Mr. Adda would find time to properly thank the President for his benevolence.