Navrongo NDC forced into meeting after ink stains are found on ballot papers

Politics of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: Ssenyalah Castro, Contributor

The troubles of the NDC in the Navrongo central constituency are getting bigger in the constituency elections as aspirants are called into a meeting to find a way forward following the discovery of ink stains on ballot papers.



The ballot papers were part of election materials dispatched to the constituency for the elections which was taking place at the NH1 auditorium in the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences.



The late arrival of the ballot papers affected the early start of voting at the polling centre.



But nearly an hour into the start of the voting process, concerns were raised from disgruntled aspirants about the dent on the ballots expressing concerns of a free and fair election.



The disgruntled aspirants protested the continuation of the process asking for free ballot papers.



Under heavy police presence, the process was halted and the ballot papers were investigated in the presence of the unhappy parties.



It later came out that the papers were stained with red ink, forcing the electoral commission to stop the voting process.



Delegates were driven out of the hall by the police while deliberations were held with the aspirants.



Professor Mumin Slanwiah, the incumbent constituency secretary addressing the crowd of delegates outside the hall, said a decision which would favour all parties was been looked at.



"We are going to come out with a very nice decision that will be in favour of the parties." Prof Slanwiah said while urging the delegates to stay calm.



But the meeting didn't yield any understanding an hour into it, causing the elections to be moved to a later day.



Despite the challenges the election suffered, voting was conducted for four positions namely; Other Youth Representative, Youth Organizer, Deputy Youth Organizer, Deputy Women Organizer.