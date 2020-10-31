Politics of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Navrongo Central NDC PC promises to complete projects of Kofi Adda, others

Sampson Tangombu Chirigia is aspiring to lead Navrongo under the ticket of the NDC.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Navrongo Central Parliamentary aspirant, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, has assured to complete stalled projects of all past Parliamentarians including projects the incumbent- Joseph Kofi Adda would not be able to complete before leaving office when voted to power.



According to Mr. Chiragia, he would give all such uncompleted projects the needed attention to see their completion when he gets the nod to represent the people in Parliament.



He stressed that his representation in Parliament would be about the development of Navrongo and its people, stating he would not look away while projects initiated by his predecessors to benefit the people rot away.



Mr. Chiragia, who was speaking to Senyalah Castro exclusively when he passed the comments, said for the love he has for Navrongo, he would pursue the laudable cause without political colourization or any form of political hindrance. He added that his leadership would serve all irrespective of the side of the divide people belong.



“Navrongo is bigger than an individual. Everything we are doing is about the development of Navrongo. It’s about Navrongo, it’s about we and it’s about Ghana. Let’s love our town and that all the projects that were done during the first NDC time by MP Clement Bugase, Mark Woyongo and Kofi Adda the current one but not completed, when you vote for me, I will make sure that I complete all the projects.”



“It’s not about NDC or NPP. It’s all about the development and people of Navrongo,” he stressed.



Mr. Chiragia earlier led the party in a victory walk through some principal streets of Navrongo. The walk, which was used to prepare the NDC for victory in the December election, had in attendance leading party members including Clement Bugase, former MP and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mark Woyongo, former MP and Minister for the Interior and Defense, Mr. Emmanuel Andema, a former DCE.



The others were Dr. Jacob Parechuga Anankware, Akamugri Donatus and Anontara Richard, the constituency party chairman.



Touching on his chances of winning the seat, Mr. Chiragia said the people’s reception and participation in his political activities is indication that his victory would be a landslide. He urged the party faithful to lace peace, unity and development in their campaign messages and desist from actions that would dent the democratic credentials of the NDC and thereby minimize the party fortunes at the polls.



He reiterated his commitment to jobs creation for the youth, improved health care system, skills training, procurement of subsidized fertilizer and other agricultural inputs for farmers, provision of social amenities and urged the people to make him the preferred choice.



“...as a farmer myself, I will facilitate for subsidized fertilizers, combine harvesters for farmers to improve crop yield and stop post-harvest losses. There are so many Indian companies that I can go into agreement with for that. Our fertilizers will not end up in Burkina like others but would be accessed by the people to their benefit. I will do this and more when I am voted for”.



Mr. Chiragia expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission and all its activities at the constituency level. He, however, believed it had a lot to do to get the trust of the party at the national front.

