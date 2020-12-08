Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Navrongo Central: Abayage concedes defeat in parliamentary polls

NPP PC for Navrongo Central Constituency, Tangoba Abayage

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo Central Constituency, Tangoba Abayage, has conceded defeat after the polls were counted on Monday, December 7.



She said she is proud of the work she did in the lead-up to the elections.



In a Facebook post after her defeat, she said, “Unfortunately I lost to the men! But I raise my chest boldly out! Never has there been this fight in Navrongo before.



“Navrongo wins at the end of it all. No dusting of body; just polishing of shoes and dancing off into the future! #GodDeyWeDey!”

Meanwhile, counting is still ongoing in most of the constituencies across the country for both the parliamentary and the presidential elections.





