Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Contributor, Senyalah Castro

Navro-Pio cautions youth against political violence

Navro-Pio P3 Denis Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II

As the December 7th General Elections draw closer, numerous calls have been made urging the citizenry to participate in the performance of their civic responsibility devoid of violence which tends to throw the nation into chaos.



A day hardly goes by without reiteration of the calls by respected people in the society especially from the Clergy, Traditional authorities and political leaders. Civil Society Organizations (CSO) have also been engaging leaders and educating citizens all targeted at ensuring peaceful conduction of the elections.



All calls stress the importance of peace and stability, which are chief ingredients for nation-building and prosperity of the people.



One such personality who has been very committed and uses every platform to preach peace before, during and after the general election, is the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Navro-Pio P3 Denis Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II.



Every podium he mounts, the Chief seizes the opportunity to speak about the need for peacebuilding and the effects of disputes on society.



One such instance the Chief demonstrated his unflinching commitment once again was at the official launch of the Upper East Development Association at the BlueSky Hotel on Monday, October 5th, 2020.



In his speech, the Chief stated that no society achieved growth and prosperity amid violence, particularly calling on the youth to shun politicians who want to use them as conduits for violence.



“I’m appealing to the youth, as we are in an election year, don’t allow yourselves to be used for political violence. Our region is far from Accra so when there is trouble in the region, it is we who are going to suffer and not those in Accra. Our region is bigger than NDC and NPP and they came to meet our region so we shouldn’t allow the politicians to destroy us”, he cautioned.



Navro-Pio, who has served in Ghana’s Parliament House as a Fire Officer for close to two decades, revealed that politicians were not enemies as has always been perceived, urging citizens to take clues from that and not be allowed to be used to cause mayhem.



"The politicians are not enemies as we see on TV and hear on the radio. When you meet them in Parliament, you ask if they are in one party or different parties. When you see them on the floor of the house it is like a boxing ring but let them go out of there, you meet them at the coffee shop and you will be surprised. They will be drinking coffee together. I’m talking from experience and I know what I’m talking about”, he added.



The official launch of the Upper East Development Association was successful, with calls from speakers to indigenes home and abroad to join hands to propel development of the region.



Speakers advised against individualism and politicization of projects from governments as that has in the past greatly affected the growth of the region.



Atindana Williams, an operational team member of the association, said: “the association aims to see a united Upper East Region pursuing and lobby for region/place-based beneficial development initiatives that inure to the good of the residents and Ghanaians at large”.



Mr. Atindana used the opportunity to thank government for the many development activities in the region and urged government to do more.





