Navigating the entrepreneurial landscape: EME's 3rd edition unveiled"

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

In the ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship, the much-anticipated 3rd edition of Entrepreneurship Made Easy (EME) is set to grace the vibrant city of Accra on March 16, 2024. The UDS Guest House will play host to this dynamic gathering, providing a free and enriching experience for aspiring and rising entrepreneurs.



Distinguished speakers for this edition include Hon. Sylvia Tweneboah Kodua, a Solicitor and Barrister , Youth Mp Dome Kwabenya Costituency, Founder of Women in Entrepreneurship Awards and Corporate Synergy.



Prof Goski Alabi: President Laweh University College Mobarika Awudu: Founder Mo Tribe/Zelcon Ghana limited, Gbolahan Akinola: lead Pastor KPCC and host of Kingdom Business Seminar and Alice Frimpong Sarkodie: Director Nobel Heights School / Life Coach.



These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience from various sectors, ready to inspire and guide the next generation of business leaders.



The driving force behind EME, Albertha Bossman, CEO of Glitz Galleria, and Founder of EME Train, will serve as the event's host. In collaboration with AFYEF AFTCTA, the event aims to aspire, inspire, motivate, support, and patronize budding entrepreneurs.



The theme, "Embracing Innovative Paths - Extending Your Business Beyond Local and National Markets," sets the tone for this edition.



Attendees can anticipate a day filled with insights, networking opportunities, and the chance to explore innovative approaches to business expansion.