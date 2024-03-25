Natural resources governance: TAMA Foundation holds high level stakeholder meeting in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Contributor

In an effort to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges surrounding Ghana's natural resources, the TAMA Foundation, a non-governmental organization, held a high-level forum in Tamale, the northern regional capital.



The one-day event was on the theme "Building resilient communities through the sustainable management of Natural Resources", and was to discuss three research findings that were done by the TAMA Foundation Universal in partnership with the Faculty of Natural Resources and Environment, University for Development Studies (UDS).



Conflicts over natural resources arise due to disputes over access to and control over resources. Conflicts, when not addressed effectively and in good time, can undermine trust among stakeholders, increase insecurity, and degrade resources in contention, thereby upsetting local livelihoods.



To help identify the causes and suggest sustainable solutions to the problems, TAMA Foundation Universal commissioned an assessment of natural resource conflicts in northern Ghana.



The objectives of the study were to identify the nature, drivers, parties, resolution mechanisms, and status of the key natural resource conflicts and geo-locate them in each of the five northern regions.



The study was done under the Natural Resource Accountability in Northern Ghana (NaRAING) project funded by the Ford Foundation with the goal of promoting the judicious, transparent, and accountable use of mineral resources to address social inequalities, conserve the environment, and protect the human rights of people living in mineral-rich communities.



The Executive Director of the NGO, Chrys Anab, indicated in an interview with the media that the goals of the NaRAING project were to increase and deepen the capacity of community structures to protect the rights of people in mineral-rich communities in Northern Ghana, as well as the capacity of Northern Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Network to influence national policies on natural resource management.



He also said that, as part of the NaRAING, TAMA Foundation Universal would strengthen mechanisms for the prevention of natural resource conflicts, including conflict early warning mechanisms, promote peace-building activities and responses to the possible threats of violent extremist organizations and enhance research capacity that generates quality evidence for policy advocacy in natural resource governance.



"Within the framework of the NaRAING project, and in respect of the attainment of project outcomes listed above, TAMA Foundation Universal has engaged the Faculty of Natural Resources and Environment, University for Development Studies (UDS) to conduct an assessment of natural resource conflicts in Northern Ghana," he noted.



It was attended by stakeholders drawn from ministries, departments and agencies, local authorities, CSOs as well as traditional leaders.



He said the forum served as a pivotal juncture for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and collaborative problem-solving regarding the prudent management of Ghana's natural wealth.



He added that not only does the wanton depletion of resources disrupt ecological equilibrium, but it also perpetuates cycles of poverty and exacerbates social tensions, further underscoring the urgency for proactive interventions.



Central to the discourse were the persistent conflicts plaguing Ghana's natural resources sector. From illicit mining activities despoiling pristine landscapes to rampant deforestation imperiling biodiversity, the meeting provided a platform to shine a spotlight on these pressing concerns.



The Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of projects at the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Alhaji Iddi Zakaria, said in a statement on behalf of the authority that the NDA, with the mandate to coordinate development activities in the area, was ready to partner with any institution that is working to promote development and reduce poverty among the people.



Other speakers who spoke at the forum passionately articulated the paramount importance of preserving Ghana's natural heritage for posterity.