Native of Ada installed development chief of Adubinsukese

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

A display of royalty was at its best when the Chief of Adubinsukese, Nana Akwasi Asiedu I, and his people, installed a native of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Narteh Afloe, as the development chief (Nkosuohene) of Adubinsukese in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.



He has been given a stool name as Nana Tatse Narteh Afloe.



The colorful ceremony brought together chiefs, Queen mothers and politicians from both the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions who came to witness the installation with pure admiration of unity in purpose for development



Some key amongst the dignitaries include Nene Obuapong IV, Osafoatse-ngua for Ada Adubiawe Clan of Ada Traditional Area, Numo Gideon Carlos Ackwerh, Setse of Hwakpo and President of ADASCO Nimeli, Hon Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive ( DCE) of Ada East.



Other members of the entourage from Ada also include Asafoatse Hlamtse Kabutey Assem III(Kabiawetsu Hlamtse), Nene Tetteh Lanue Osabutey Okumo IV (Dangmebiawe Wetsoyi), Nene Lomo IV (Lomobiawe Wetsoyi) and Nene Titrim Buertey III ( Adibiawe Wetsoyi), Ebenezer Mettle Nunoo, the Registrar of the Ada Traditional Council, members of the diplomatic corps, among other Nananom, Togbewo, Mamawo, Nenemei ke Naamei.



The ceremony was also a toast of joy for members of the Old students Association of the Ada Secondary school whose Vice President was being installed. Former and current president of the association, Numo Kenneth Kabu Kanor and

Numo Gideon Carlos Ackwerh respectively led the old students body to show solidarity.



According to Nana Akwasi Asiedu l, the honor done on the newly installed Nkosuohene is to foster development, unity and peaceful coexistence without which life can be unbearable and burdensome.



He therefore called on the new development chief, to employ humility, hardwork and respect for the people as key guards in his endeavor.



The Omanhene Nana Akwasi Asiedu noted that it is his wish to ensure that the Adubinsukese gets its own fair share of development and therefore called on government including philanthropics to come to the aid of the community.



Some development challenges he noted are the lack of secondary, vocational and technical schools for the teaming youth of the area. The lack of hospital, market place teachers’ bungalows, are also part of the challenges facing the community.



In his acceptance speech the new Nkosuhene thanked Adubinsukesehene for the confidence repost in him and swore to pay allegiance as he joins the community in development.



He pledge to assist Nana Akwasi Asiedu to make his vision come into reality.



He also appealed to the government and the international community to consider the role of traditional leaders in all developmental plans and address the specific needs of the people.



Nana Narteh Afloe also charged parents to pay more attention to the educational needs of their children and provide adequate support to them.



Nana Tatse Narteh Afloe called on sons and daughters of Adubinsukese to contribute in their own small way to ensure that the Adubinsukese Bretuo Traditional Area remains attractive for friends, both locally and the internationally, to invest in the development of the area.



On her part the District Chief Executive for Ada East, Hon Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, commended Nana Akwasi Asiedu for the glorious event and urged everyone to be united and contribute to the development of the Adubinsukese community.



“This is the first time I am witnessing such a unique event and very glad,” she added.