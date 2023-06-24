Nationwide strike of school feeding caterers called off

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) caterers have called off their nationwide strike.



Charlotte Ashiakie Asante, National President of the GSFP, announced this at a press conference.



She apologised to all affected schools for the inconveniences caused by the caterer strike.



She did, however, point out that, while the strike has been called off, the demand for an increase in the cost of food for the beneficiaries remains.



“We still stand by our earlier demand that the government would facilitate the necessary processes to still increase the amount from the proposed GH¢1.20 to GH¢3, considering the prevailing cost of items on the market,” she added.



“The National Executive would like to strongly admonish all caterers to henceforth desist from spreading falsehood and using the media for wrong purposes or as a tool to denigrate the programme, instead of using dialogue and the acceptable rules of engagement,” she said.