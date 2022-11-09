Nationwide strike by teacher unions hits Hohoe

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: GNA

A strike action declared by teacher unions throughout the country is having a negative impact in the Hohoe Municipality with all schools closed.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and others declared an indefinite strike over the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah, the new Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES).



Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to some of the schools on Tuesday saw the Hohoe E.P Basic School, and the Hohoe EP Senior High School, deserted.



It was revealed that the Senior High School had some interns and National Service Personnel holding the fort.



Some students say they were asked to go home due to strike action by their teachers and not knowing when their teachers will return to the classroom made them worried.



Ms Sussana Yesutor Tengey, Akpafu-Sanco Local GNAT Secretary, told the GNA that apart from issues related to the Director-General, there were also serious issues affecting teachers, including promotions.



She said the 2016 batch of teachers, who were due for promotion in 2020, were still not promoted, adding that there were many batches facing the same challenges.



Ms Tengey said teachers in primary schools who had monies deducted for laptops meant for them have still not received the laptops.



A parent, Mr Bismark Ardy, who could not understand why the teachers would declare a strike action, said parents had been treated unfairly.



He said strike actions were usually declared due to conditions of service for members and not appointment of DG.



Mr Ardy noted that appointments by former and current Director-General were always done by the President and if he felt that the new Director was right for the job, then teacher unions had nothing to worry over.