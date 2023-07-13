National security refutes forced repatriation allegations

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Ministry of National Security has issued a press release to react to reports of a deliberate and targeted operation, spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces, to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees from Ghana.



Read the full release below:



PRESS RELEASE

The Ministry of National Security has taken note of media reports and publications that suggest a deliberate and targeted operation, spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces, to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees from Ghana.



The Ministry refutes such claims and wishes to state that Ghana is committed to accommodating Burkinabe nationals who have been displaced into the Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana due to the prevailing security situation in southern Burkina Faso.



The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has accordingly established a temporary reception centre in the Upper East Region, capable of holding an estimated Two thousand, one hundred (2,100) displaced people from Burkina Faso.



Currently, five hundred and thirty (530) displaced Burkinabes are being accommodated at the reception centre. Additionally, Ghanaian official entities ensure that the displaced persons have access to free food and medical care. Also, as part of measures to enhance containment efforts, a 30-acre land has been acquired for the establishment of housing facilities to host displaced persons.



Contrary to claims that displaced Burkinabes are being forced out of Ghana, a repatriation process has been instituted at the reception centre to aid the movement of Burkinabes who wish to return to their country. The repatriation process is consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees and has so far, been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the GhanaBurkina Faso border.



The Government of Ghana, while reaffirming its determination to safeguard the peace, stability and territorial integrity of the country, and promote the welfare of the citizens of the country, would continue to undertake the necessary operations without compromising values, such as respect for human rights, including the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighbouring countries.