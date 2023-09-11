National Youth Organizer of NPP rallies party youth for voter registration exercise

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on all party stakeholders to ensure that their eligible friends and family members take part in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has set the registration of new voters for the electoral roll to kick off from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023, at its 268 District offices nationwide.



During a live stream on his Facebook page, Mustapha emphasized the significance of engaging in this civic exercise in preparation for the 2024 General Elections.



"To all NPP members, my TESCON colleagues, fellow youth organizers, regional, and other party officials, encourage a friend or two to register because your vote holds great power.



"Let's all be actively involved. Our vote represents our voice, and in 2024, let's mobilize, campaign, and vote for the New Patriotic Party to continue with the commendable projects and policies they're implementing."



He urged party members to support any young Ghanaian eager to participate in the registration process to become a voter.



Furthermore, Mustapha asserted that he had received intelligence indicating that some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress were contemplating actions to disrupt the process due to their grievances with the Electoral Commission.



Mustapha pledged to take measures to ensure safety at the registration centers and safeguard Ghana's democracy.