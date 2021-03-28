National Security warns against dangerous Chinese tea smuggled into Ghana

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: My News GH

A confidential National Security letter addressed to the Minister of Health intercepted by MyNewsGh.com has urged the Health Ministry of Ghana to warn against a brand of tea called ACHOURA suspected to be on the Ghanaian market which is highly dangerous to human health.



According to the document signed by National Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, the said tea, ACHOURA which has been banned by Burkina Faso’s Chamber of Commerce on 19th February 2021 because it had traces of pesticides is suspected to have found itself on the Ghanaian market somehow.



The letter disclosed that the tea, from the Sahelian regions, is suspected to have found its way to the Northern parts of Ghana and some Zongo communities.



Given the adverse effect of the tea on human health, national security requested urgent steps to prevent its circulation.



ACHOURA tea is made from China and checks online reveal it is a quite popular tea brand common in Asia and parts of Northern, West, and Central Africa.