National Security must undergo introspection – Agyenim-Boateng

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Security needs to do a self-analysis of its operations following the attacks on CitiFM/Citi TV journalist, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has said.



In a tweet reacting to the attacks on Caleb Kudah by the national security operatives, he said “National Security must do an introspection as to whether the disgrace, shameful attention and condemnation its operatives have brought upon themselves and the institution for intimidating, manhandling and beating up @CalebKudah and harassing @ZABaidoo does their reputation any good.”



Meanwhile, the National Media Commission (NMC) has confirmed it has received a petition from the management of the station regarding the National Security Officers who stormed the premises of the media house early last week to arrest a journalist.



This happened after the officers had arrested, detained, and interrogated one of the station’s journalist, Caleb Kudah, for allegedly filming within the precincts of the National Security Ministry in Accra and sending some of the footage to his colleague in the office.



Mr. Kudah later disclosed that he was tortured while in detention. This sparked wide condemnation from civil society and well-meaning Ghanaians.



Mr Kudah had to be taken to hospital for medical care over the physical and psychological torture he went through.



The media house's management is asking the Commission to launch an independent probe into the incident “and recommend appropriate actions therefrom”.



Speaking to Komla Adom on 3FM’s Midday News Monday, Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, confirmed the commission has received the petition and has written to the National Security for a response.



“Yes, I can confirm receipt of the petition”, he said.



