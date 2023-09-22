National Security debunks money offer claims by Fix the Country Convenor

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of National Security has debunked claims by the convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, Barker-Vormawor, regarding a purported offer of some money to him by officials of the Ministry.



Here's a statement released by the Ministry a while ago.





The Ministry of National Security has taken notice of allegations made in a viral post by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his “activism”.



While it is acknowledged that the Ministers for National Security, and Finance, and other relevant stakeholders, in 2021, engaged the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement to listen to their concerns, it must be stated emphatically that no offer of money or appointment was made to persuade the group to end its “activism”.



The allegations made by Oliver Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.



We challenge Mr Vomawoh to produce his claimed recording of the said inducement attempt failing which we urge the general public to ignore same and treat it with the utmost contempt it deserves.