National Security Personnel arrested for engaging in illegal mining moved to Koforidua

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The National Security Operatives arrested by residents of Akyem Akanteng in West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region have been moved from Asamankese District Police Command to the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters.



The youth of Akyem Akanteng on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 invaded the Atewa Forest reserve to arrest Seventeen (17) illegal miners including 14 National Security Operatives who claim to be working at the Jubilee house.



The National Security Operatives sneaked into the forest at night to illegally mine gold.



The youth of Akyem Akanteng disarmed the National Security Operatives, rounded and beat them up before handing them over to the forestry commission and Police.



The five vehicles used by the operatives were also vandalized with some of the tires deflated.



The Assembly Member for the Akyem Akanteng Henry Owusu said for the past three weeks illegal miners from Obuasi, Tarkwa and other places armed with guns have turned their attention to the area to illegally mine gold in the forest which the community has been fighting against with support of forest guards as the community detest illegal mining.



The Asamankese Divisional Police Commander ACP Kankam Boadua told GHOne News, the police have retrieved some of the weapons mainly side arms taken by the mob from the national security operatives.



A chief in Akyem Akanteng, Nana Kwaku Yeboah called on the Minister for Lands and Natural resources Abu Jinapor, to dispatch anti galamsey taskforce to the community.



The arrest of these National Security Personnel has brought into question the sincerity of government’s renewed fight against illegal mining.