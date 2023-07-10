National Security Ministry takes ‘See something, Say Something’ campaign to U/E Region

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

The Ministry of National Security has intensified its “See something, say some­thing” campaign across border communities in the Upper East Region.



The campaign, which is part of a series of regional campaigns, is aimed at sensitizing residents on their personal security and on activities that could potentially compromise security in their communities and also encourage participation in safeguarding and sustaining national security.



According to the ministry, na­tional security is a shared respon­sibility that requires the general buy-in of citizens to complement the effort of government.



Thus, the campaign in the region is to sensitize members of border communities to be vigilant at all times and share information with security agencies or call a toll-free number (999) on suspi­cious activities and characters to avert a possible mishap.



The ministry said, the campaign, now more than ever, had become important given happenings in neighbouring countries, particular­ly Burkina Faso.



Addressing a cross-section of residents in the respective districts in the region, Mrs. Akosua Dan­quah Ntim Sekyere, leader of the campaign team, indicated that the influx of refugees from Burkina Faso into the region required vigilance from the residents to identify and report suspicious characters, adding that “we can’t be sure of who is coming in, even though some come in with refugee status.



You cannot look at a person’s face and tell their intentions; hence, public education is aimed at sensitising the citizenry to be aware of the dangers that come with the influx of refugees, as well as their roles as citizens to help safeguard national security.”



Mrs. Ntim Sekyere further expressed concern at the rate of prank calls to the emergency call center (toll-free number 999) and admonished all to desist from the practise and only call to report suspicious activities or characters. According to her, “Out of the calls received at the call centre daily, prank calls outnumber valid calls, a very worrying trend.”



She indicated that the campaign was a national assignment devoid of political affiliations and urged traditional leaders and members of the communities to contribute to safeguarding national security.



Residents were also urged to maintain effective communication channels with community leaders and security agencies, promote openness, and share information by observing and reporting indi­viduals exhibiting signs of radical­isation or unusual behaviours.



The traditional leaders across the border communities com­mended the government for the initiative and called for the improvement of border security measures, including unapproved routes.



They also pledged their un­flinching support for the campaign as well as ensuring peace and sta­bility in their respective communi­ties and the region as a whole.



The flagship campaign launched last year by the Ministry of National Security has been executed in the Eastern, Ashanti, and Volta regions.



The campaign which is aimed at creating a safer environment by raising awareness and promoting proactive involvement in counter­ing potential security threats, will be replicated in the other twelve (12) regions.