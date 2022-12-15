National Security Ministry, GJA join forces to ensure security for all

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Security Ministry has joined forces with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to ensure security for all citizens and the country.



The two established the joint partnership when the Executives of the GJA paid a courtesy call on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah at the Ministry on Wednesday, December, 14, 2022.



The meeting was to re-engage with the ministry and to explore opportunities on both sides.



At the meeting, the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, called for a deepened collaboration between the Ministry and the GJA so that the two can work together as far as issues bothering national security are concerned.



He appealed to the minister to help organise training and the capacity building of journalists in the area of national security.



Mr Dwumfour, also encouraged the Minister to help train journalists on safety and security.



Mr Dwumfour called on the Minister to ensure a constant engagement of the media to promote peace and stability in the country.



He also suggested to the Minister to organise an annual press soiree in order to bring both institutions together to share issues of national security and other important matters concerning the country.



The GJA President also made it known to the Ministry of its new initiative, “See something, say something” which would be launched early 2023, calling on the Minister to support the initiative since the Ministry had also started a similar initiative.



He believed that because the work of the media and that of national security were similar, a collaboration between the two would help promote issues of mutual concern.



Minister



For his part, National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah acknowledged that the media was very powerful and that, therefore, collaborating with the GJA will help promote the peace and stability the ministry seeks to promote in the country.



He noticed that the only institution that has real independence to hold the government accountable is the media, therefore urging the media, through the GJA, to ensure it holds the government accountable in its dealings.



Although he was elated about the collaboration between the two institutions, the Minister urged that the two respect each other in their line of duty.



He said although the media was powerful, practitioners should not use their power to do things that are daring and do not benefit the country.



Despite admiring the work of the media, Mr Kan-Dapaah expressed concern about the use of vulgar language by certain media personalities in their quest to address certain issues.



According to him, he was not against criticism, but how some media personalities do it of late was an issue of concern.



He said although some veteran journalists can really ‘bite’ while addressing national issues, they do not insult anyone in the process, cautioning those who do that to put a stop to it.



Meanwhile, Mr Kan-Dapaah also called on the GJA to ensure those who engage in such acts are addressed properly moving forward.



Speaking about the welfare of Journalists, the Minister also encouraged the GJA to ensure that all journalists are paid and do not depend on monies given to influence their work.



GJA’s Assurance



In response, the GJA president stated that the organization will eliminate “yellow journalism” and ensure that journalists work within the bounds of the profession’s ethics.



He was of the belief that capacity building and human capital development will also help journalists to be informed, adding that it will help them while discharging their duties.



