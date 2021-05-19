National Security Minister, Coordinator must sit up - COP Bright Oduro

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

A former Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, CID COP Bright Oduro has waded into the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the forceful removal of the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator, DCOP Opare Addo.



He has lashed out at the National Security for showing brute force in their mode of operation.



According to him, the National Security should not have a standing force to be able to carry out operations of this nature which is the prerogative of the police.



DCOP Opare Addo was forced out of office by personnel from the National Security after his tenure of office had expired.

The approach has been condemned by many.



COP Bright Oduro Rtd. who said he personally called his colleague retired police officer [ DCOP Opare Addo] to ask about the matter, said the Regional Coordinator revealed he was preparing his handing over note when the men came to handcuff him.



“Somebody is handcuffed when he commits a crime, what crime has he committed? In 2009 he was axed from office and now the party [ NPP] that he has supported all along is doing this to him”.



“ I spoke to Mr Opare Addo as well when this happened and he said he was preparing his handing over note to get out of office when these people came. He said he was handcuffed and pulled out of the office”. COP Bright Oduro made this revelation on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM 92.7.



COP Oduro further chastised the National Security Minister and the National Security Coordinator for the bad approach.



“That somebody, I think the National Security Coordinator or Minister must sit down and see how this can be handled. National Security Coordinator coordinates activities of the security agencies, we shouldn’t be having a standing force at the national security. We have military officers, police etc. who also work as liaisons. We don’t use them for arrests and people complain and still, they are doing it”.