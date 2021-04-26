National Science and ICT Unit Director congratulates EKIS on World Robotic event

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ms. Olivia Opare, the Director of the National Science and ICT Unit at the National STEM CENTRE, has congratulated EKIS Montessori School on winning the 2021 World Robotic Competition.



EKIS Montessori School, one of the prestigious basic schools in the country, emerged the overall winner in the World Robotic competition.



The global competition themed, "CoderZ League Sprint Challenge" is an international virtual competition designed to engage students with challenges and opportunities to work.



The competition which is based on grade levels is organized in the Novice Division, Junior Division, and Pro Division and at the end, it was EKIS Montessori that came top out of 65 competitors.



Meeting the team, Ms. Opare congratulated the school for making Ghana proud and took the students through the Science Curriculum.



She opened her doors to the school, saying they would be welcomed anytime to have lessons at her outfit’s Science laboratories.



The Proprietor of the school, Mr. Elvis Boateng, said the school would continue to win more laurels for Ghana and expressed appreciation to the teachers especially Mr. Joseph Amegatcher, the ICT trainer, for adequately preparing the students for the competition.



He added that, “We will continue to position EKIS Montessori as a first-class institution of learning and as the school of choice for basic education in the country.”



Mr. Boateng emphasized that plans were underway to introduce other learning modules to further help in harnessing the potential of the students while the teachers are also trained adequately for the task.



EKIS Montessori, established in 2017 is located at Pokuase-Mayera Dunyo in the Ga West Municipality.