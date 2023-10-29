National Peace Council denies bribery allegations in Nogokpo-Agyinasare dispute

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Peace Council has vehemently denied allegations of bribery and corruption in the Nogokpo-Agyinasare conflict, following accusations by a Nogokpo community spokesperson, Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey.



Nornyigbey had claimed that the Council compromised the Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area, Torgbiga Adamah III, after a visit related to the dispute, leading to calls for the Council's dissolution.



The Council, in a statement, refuted these claims, asserting their commitment to transparency and openness in their efforts to resolve conflicts and has called on Nornyigbey to retract his unsubstantiated statements while urging media organizations to verify information related to the Council before publishing.







Below is a copy of the full statement;







