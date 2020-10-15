Health News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

National Malaria Control Program underway in Accra and Kumasi

The Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Keziah Malm led a delegation from her outfit to inspect an on-going larval Source Management activity undertaken by Zoomlion in some parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.



Larval Source Management forms part of integrated vector management which targets at killing mosquitoes at the larval stage before they mature into adult mosquitoes.



The intent is to reduce adult mosquitoes’ population especially female anopheles mosquitoes which is known for transmitting malaria, elephantiasis among other deadly diseases.



The Programme Manager, Dr. Keziah Malm toured targeted mosquito breeding sites within the Ayawaso West and Central Municipalities of the Greater Accra region and Oforikrom and Ejisu Municipalities in the Ashanti Region which were earlier mapped for application with a biolarvicide Bacillus thuringiensis var israelensis (Bti) which has been recommended by WHO as environmentally safe for eliminating mosquito larvae.



Dr Keziah Malm indicated that she was impressed with the work done by Zoomlion in an interview commended the Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana limited, “I like what I saw especially with the spraying of small dugout created by the famers within the community,” she said.



She added that “many have attested to the fact that the exercise has been effective and has reduced the level of mosquito breeding in the country.”

She advised Ghanaians to support the Zoomlion workers within their communities as well as keep their communities clean.



“Let us protect ourselves from malaria, malaria can kill, sleep in treated mosquito nets, if you are pregnant, visit the hospital for medication to protect you from malaria” she added.



The Ayawaso Central Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Emmanuel Sonny Alorleve in an interview with the media appreciated the efforts made by Zoomlion to reduce and control mosquitoes within their municipality.



He said “My worry is that those living in the community should keep their surrounding devoid of tin, cans, lorry tyres and others that can breed mosquitoes.”



He added that the municipality will make sure gutters are cleaned almost all the time to complement the exercise.



The Assembly member of Alajo North electoral area, Ibrahim Alidu said he was very impressed with the exercise as they were assured that the biolarvicide used is not harmful to people in the community.



“The community was very prepared to meet the Zoomlion and the Ministry of Health team to take this very important exercise, we really need this to help reduce mosquitos within our electoral area, and we are happy and grateful” the Assembly man added.



The National Coordinator of the Nationwide Mosquito Control Programme (NAMCOP) and the head of Vector Control Department of Zoomlion Ghana limited, Rev Ebenezer Kwame Addae indicated that the Larviciding exercise is being carried out in all the mapped breeding sites throughout the country. He further indicated that seven districts have been selected for surveillance and monitoring purposes.

