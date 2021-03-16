General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ghana Police Service

National Insurance Commission donates to MTTD

Dr. Justice Ofori making the presentation the Ghana Police Service

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) on Thursday 11th March 2021 at the Police Headquarters, donated 500 Global Open Trunking Architecture (GOTA) Phones to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, to help curb the menace of vehicle with fake insurance stickers plying our roads, endangering lives, and property.



The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori said the donation marks a great milestone in the Commission’s endeavour to fulfil its mandate which is to ensure effective administration, supervision, regulation, monitoring and control of the business of insurance policyholders and the insurance industry.



COP Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim, MTTD's Director-General expressed gratitude to the Commission, adding that, “the support received from the NIC in the past has been phenomenal, especially in the Training of Trainers programme for 400 Police Officers on the insurance database.



