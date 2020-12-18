General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

National Inspectorate Board now National Schools Inspectorate Authority

The National Inspectorate Board

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) has changed its name, pursuant to Section 87 of the new Education Regulatory Act, 2020 (Act 1023).



A statement signed by the Acting Director of General Administration at the Board, Mrs Rita Eva Arthur on Thursday, 17 December 2020 indicated that the NIB is now referred to as the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA).



“The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) wishes to inform the general public that, per Section 87 of the new Education Regulatory Act, 2020 (Act 1023), the NIB is now named National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) with immediate effect,” the statement noted.



The NIB now NaSIA is responsible for the periodic inspection of pre-tertiary private and public schools in Ghana.



The Authority also evaluates, on a periodic basis, the quality of teaching and learning in first and second cycle institutions across the country and sets and enforces standards to be observed at pre-tertiary educational institutions.





