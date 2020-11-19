General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

National House of Chiefs pens condolence for Rawlings

play videoThe leadership of the National House of Chiefs signing the book of condolence

A delegation of leadership of the National House of Chiefs, Thursday morning visited the Accra International Conference Center to pen down their message of condolence in the book opened by the state for the former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The entourage of chiefs were led by the president of the House, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II and was accompanied by Nene Sackitey II, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu, President of Central Region House of chiefs and Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.



The National House of Chiefs in a statement of condolence, addressed to the family of Ex-President Rawlings, said it is "deeply saddened by his loss, more so at a time when the country needs his wisdom and guidance as we are in the election season."



However the National House of Chiefs underscores that former President who ruled Ghana for over two decades "bequeathed to posterity and an invaluable legacy of probity, accountability, justice and integrity and will be remembered for that."



