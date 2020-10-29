Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

National House of Chiefs President and Vice visit Yagbonwura as they seek for re-election

The leadership of the National House of Chiefs with Yagbonwura

The President of the National House of Chiefs Tobge Afede (XIV) and his Vice Nana Kwaku Ewusi the (VII) of Aboadzi have paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Tumtunba Boresa (I) at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on 27th October, 2020.



Togbe Afede who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State (Ho) thanked the Yagbonwura and his Chiefs for warmly and receiving them and as well apologised for the delay in arrival to Jakpa palace.



The President of the National House Of Chiefs said he was in Damongo in 2016 to seek the support of the Yagbonwura and all of Gonja as he pursued his desire for election as President of the National House of Chiefs for four years and with the support of the Yagbonwura and the Gonja Traditional council he won. He thanked the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area and Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor who represented the Yagbonwura and the entire Gonja kingdom for the support they have enjoyed from him over the past four years.



Tobge Afede (XIV) added that, at the National level they have tried to strengthen the unity and peace of the House of Chiefs and the Buipewura has been helpful in that regard.



Tobge Afede (XIV) said they have worked closely with the government in supporting all the interventions, among them are the fight against galamsay and the fight against COVID-19.



He added that he and Vice- President Kwaku Ewusi the (VII) of Aboadzi were in Damongo once again to seek for the support of the Yagbonwura and the entire Gonja Kingdom for re-election come November 11, 2020, so that they can serve their second and final term as President and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.



The Vice- President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II) who spoken behalf of the Yagbonwura said the Savannah Regional house was grateful to the President of the National House of Chiefs and his team for their visit and promised to support their re-election for the second and final term as President and Vice- President respectively.



The Buipewura thanked Tobge Afede (XIV) and his team for visiting Damongo and blessed them in the name of Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa (Founder of the Gonja Kingdom) and God.



The Buipewura on behalf of the Yagbonwura conferred Chieftaincy titles on Tobge Afede (XIV) Nana Kwaku Ewusi the (VII) of Aboadzi.

