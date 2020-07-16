General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

National Development Forum to resume on July 29

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) says its monthly National Development Forum (NDF) would resume on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



A statement signed by Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa, the Director-General of the NDPC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, said the NDF, which aimed at focusing on public discourse devoid of sensational and partisan politics, was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent ban on public gathering by the President.



"Therefore, in compliance with the current directive by the President on the number of people permitted at public gatherings, the forum will have a maximum of 50 participants, including speakers, Commissioners and guests," it said.



"In addition, the forum will be streamed live via zoom and Facebook for larger participation."



The statement said information on the 11th Forum would be communicated in due course.



The forum would discuss topical national issues on the economy, social development, spatial planning, infrastructure development, environment and governance.

