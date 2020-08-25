General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

National Development Forum slated for August 26

Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director-General, National Development Planning Commission

The National Development Planning Commission’s 12th National Development Forum (NDF) is slated for Wednesday, August 26, in Accra.



Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), would deliver the keynote address on the theme: “The Future of Work in Post-COVID-19 Ghana”.



It would be under the Chairmanship of Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and the discussants would include Professor Baah Boateng, Head of Economics Department, University of Ghana, and Dr Ellen Hagan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, L’Aine Services Limited, Accra.



Speaking at the media launch of the forum in Accra, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, said the NDF was initiated in May 2019.



He said it was to collate the opinions of diverse stakeholders with a view to promoting broad-based participation of the citizenry and engendering their ownership of the national development agenda.



The central theme of the fora is “Ghana@100: An Agenda Towards a Solidly Developed Nation”.



Dr Mensah-Abrampa said due to the COVID-19 effect the NDF had a break from March and resumed in July with the 11th edition, on the theme; “Ghana’s Development Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Resilience Against Hazards”.



He noted that the 12th NDF sought to explore scenarios of COVID-19’s impact on the future work environment, its implications for the public and private sector and the kinds of human capital investment and organisational work culture that would greatly advance productivity at the work place.



Discussions and conclusions at the forum would inform policy direction for the next medium-term agenda; 2022-2025.



Dr Mensah-Abrampa said the target audience of the fora comprised experts and practitioners, both public and private, in the specific domains.



He said representation from academia, the research community and policy analysts, civil society organisations, trade and professional associations, development partners, development authorities and the public, who were the intended beneficiaries of the Forum’s outcomes would participate.



Dr Mensah-Abrampa said the involvement of women and the youth at all levels, and reflection of views across generations was of special interest.



He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum would have a maximum of 50 invited participants, including speakers, commissioners, invited guests and the media, adding that the event would, however, be streamed live on Facebook.



The Director-General said all social distancing protocols would be strictly observed.



Past NDF dialogues were on sub-themes such as “Innovative Financing, Transformation and Technology Development” “Land Governance and Ownership,” “Capital Development, Sanitation, Societal Values and Preventive Health.”

