National Development Conference: Bawumia optimistic of economic turnaround

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has impressed on Ghanaians to continue to have faith and confidence in the government to change the fortunes of the economy.



Speaking at the opening of the maiden National Development Conference which is spearheaded by the. Church of Pentecost, Vice President indicated that “the government is determined to bring relief to the government despite the current challenges”, stressing that steps are being taken to make the economy resilient, especially with the digitisation agenda to set the country up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Dr. Bawumia noted that through digitalisation, revenue collected in some key institutions has been enhanced, “the systems being put in place by the government will enhance efficiency and transparency thereby eliminating acts that fester corruption”.



