National Dean of Presiding Members praises Bagbin’s first officiation as Speaker

Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of Parliament

The National Dean of Presiding Members of Ghana, Mr Joseph Korto, has praised the maiden performance of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic saying Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s first Parliamentary session was forward-looking.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, after witnessing the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo. Mr Korto, who is also the Greater Accra regional Dean of Presiding Members said the Speaker showed a unifying countenance while presiding over the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo, saying the sign is heart-warming and good for the health of democracy.



“I think many Ghanaians can rest easy now, knowing that in you, Mr. Speaker, we have a unifier and a consensus builder who will get the two sides of our Parliament to work together for the good of our dear country.



“By the cordial and respectful performance you gave in your First day as Speaker, you have brought an important measure of stability to very turbulent aftermath to the 2020 elections.



He added, “we are hopeful that we can expect more of such maturity from you, after all, you are the most experienced man in Parliament, having pioneered our legislative culture and nurtured our Parliament.”



Mr Bagbin, hosted President Akufo-Addo cordially in Parliament and officiated his investiture for a second term in the August House.



He said NDC’s Presidential Candidate, John Mahama, was in court challenging the election results the Electoral Commission declared for Akufo-Addo and many feared that Mr Bagbin who was a respected elder of NDC would also walk away from Parliament to scuttle the investiture of Nana Akufo-Addo.



That he said would have meant a major embarrassment for Ghana as many Heads of State from around Africa and other dignitaries from the diplomatic community had already arrived for the investiture.



"Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, you have saved Ghana a tone of embarrassment,” Mr Korto, who is also the Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly added.



He also described as unfortunate, some of the sideshows that occurred in the lead up to the election of Bagbin as Speaker.



“I hope that after the dust has settled, the appropriate investigations will be conducted into the matter.



"Even so, congratulations are certainly in order for the respected Bagbin. It is refreshing that your long service in Parliament has been crowned with the Speakership..”



The National Dean added that the eighth Parliament with the kind cooperation of the executive would strengthen decentralization which had proven to be the optimum vehicle to propel development at the grassroots level.





