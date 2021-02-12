General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

National Chocolate Week: GTA, partners donate chocolate, PPE to health workers

Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Cocoa Processing Companies (CPC) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has donated chocolates and Cocoa products to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and assorted items were also donated to show love and appreciation to frontline health workers for their timely service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said the donation was to celebrate the health workers for their illustrious service to the country.



He said frontline health workers had given their utmost dedication to the country during the pandemic.



He said Covid-19 has “taught us, as a people, the need to adopt local solutions to our local problems.”



“We have realised that as a country we need to produce what we need. This is a reason why as we have partnered with COCOBOD to make the National Chocolate Week a remarkable one,” he added.



Mr Agyeman said the tourism industry had been hit hard in this pandemic, especially in the hospitality industry since travelers and revelers were not allowed to frequent tourist centres.



He advised operators of the industry to abide by safety protocols, adding that, they were collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that they observed the protocols.



Dr Emmanuel Opoku, Deputy CEO of COCOBOD, said the celebration of the National Chocolate Week was to sensitise the public on the health and nutritional benefits of cocoa.



He said Cocoa was nutritional in boosting one’s immune system and providing vitality.



“Cocoa aside its nutritional and health benefits to us, it is paramount to our economic growth as a country,” he said.



Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, commended the GTA and partners for the donation.



He advised the public to play their part in the fight against the pandemic, saying, Covid-19 was real and not a figment of one’s imagination.



“The best way to protect ourselves was through the observance of the safety protocols including the wearing of nose masks and the washing of hands and practicing social distance,” he said.



The Parties under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture launched the National Chocolate Week on the theme, “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana”.



The long-week celebration is organized every February 14 to promote the consumption of chocolate and other Cocoa based products.



It is also to give a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine’s Day in Ghana and generate more revenue for national development.