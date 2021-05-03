National Chief Imam welcomes government's intervention in Wesley Girls fasting ban

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has welcomed the intervention of the government following the decision of Wesley Girls Senior High School to ban their students from taking part in the Ramadan fast.



The Muslim community, led by the National Chief Imam, expressed its displeasure following the revelation, and the government directed the GES to settle the impasse, which it did by engaging authorities of Wesley Girls to reverse the ban.



The GES has issued a further directive to all schools to conditionally allow all students to fast.



Speaking in a series of radio interviews, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib, conveyed the Chief Imam's gratitude for the amicable resolution.



"We are grateful to the government and the GES for the great response.

We are happy with this statement because it has dissuaded the anger which our people expressed," said the Spokesperson on behalf of the Chief Imam.



The Spokesperson further noted that the Chief Imam cherishes the peace and cordial relationship which exist between Muslims and Christians, hence there should be continuous dialogue to protect it.



"We have a very good relationship between us and nothing should mar this relationship in mission schools."



"We want to continue dialogue to ensure that we maintain the good relationship between Christians and Muslims in this country."