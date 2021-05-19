National Chief Imam calls for peace-building utterances among religious leaders

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: thezongomail.com

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has called on all religious leaders to let their utterances bring the country together and sustain the enviable peace and unity God has bestowed on this country.



Addressing a durbar of Chiefs in his honour by the Okuapeman Traditional Council in Akropong on Wednesday, Sheikh Sharubutu stressed that religious leaders have an obligation to preach messages of peace and love to maintain and strengthen the peace in the country.



“God has granted our country immense favours of peace and unity, and it is important for us all to thank God for that by protecting this favour,” Sheikh Sharubutu said.



“I want to urge all religious leaders, both Muslims and Christian leaders to guard their comments and ensure that they eschew inflammatory comments which will jeopardise our peace.”



The National Chief Imam also urged the general public to ensure they spread peace and love through their utterances to each other, because we are one people.



“We are one people and God did not create us to fight among ourselves.”



“When you speak to your brother, ensure that whatever comes out is peaceful. Ensure that whatever comes out unites and shows love.”



“Let us eschew divisiveness and comments which would thwart the peace Christians and Muslims enjoy in the country.”



The National Chief Imam was in Okuapeman to make a presentation of food items to the Akuapem School for the Deaf and Blind.



Prior to the presentation, he paid a courtesy call on the Okuapemanhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III at his Palace in Akropong.



Sheikh Sharubutu also used the occasion to pray for continuous peace in Okuapeman



