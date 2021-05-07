National Chief Imam calls for immediate consultation on religious impasse

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Chief Imam, Sheik (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called for immediate consultations of all stakeholders in the religious impasse for quick and amicable resolution for national cohesion.



He caution stakeholders against overreactions that put the long-standing interfaith co-operation and harmony in Ghana into jeopardy.



A statement signed by Shiekh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam and copied to the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the Christian Mission schools to treat his grandchildren with love, dignity and empathy for the enhancement of national integration.



It said: “By this we will be able to make of these students the all-time ambassadors and defenders of interfaith love, co-operation and harmony in Ghana”.



The statement said it was frightening and worrying the uproar that arose since it emerged in the public that fasting of all kinds has been prohibited by the management of the Wesley Girls Senior High School.



“The National Chief Imam and his outfit have been monitoring with deep concern and trepidation the media confrontational exchanges around the matter and how hurting it is becoming to the long-standing harmonious interfaith relationship between Islam and Christianity in Ghana,” it said.



The statement said as sensitive as the issue could be to both Muslims and Christians, approach to the resolution of the concerns required sobriety and deeper reflection rather than acrimony, adding that the impression being created in the light of the media exchanges by passionate Muslims and Christians was that Ghana interfaith peace and harmony was not deeply rooted.



“To the contrary, Islam and Christianity have stood by each other and jointly addressed national challenges when it mattered most.



Instances, where co-operation and solidarity were exhibited publicly by both faith traditions in Ghana, include joint action to reduce tensions during election, jointly raising concern about policies affecting national morality, i.e. LGBTQi+/comprehensive sex education and COVID-19 prevention task force support, among others,” it said.



The statement said in the light of the above, the Chief Imam commended and associated with all who have called for calm, especially the National Peace Council for its statement on the ongoing disagreement.



It also applauded the Ghana Education Service for its quick response on the matter and expressed appreciation of the concerns and sentiments of all who were affected by the issue and that with sober minds, deeper reflection and empathetic engagements, the matter could be amicably resolved as soon as possible.



