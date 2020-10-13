Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

National Chief Imam blesses Farouk Aliu Mahama ahead of 2020 elections

NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Farouk Aliu Mahama receiving blessings form the Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has blessed the son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama ahead of the upcoming general elections.



The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi and his family received a special prayer when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his residence at New Fadama on Monday, 12th October 2020.



Sheikh Sharubutu also prayed for peace during and after the general elections and more knowledge, wisdom for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to govern the country.



It will be recalled that Mr Aliu Mahama paid a similar visit to the Chief Imam ahead of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in June 2020 of which he emerged victorious.



Speaking in an exclusive interview, Alhaji Farouk Mahama explained that “the purpose of today’s visit is to express gratitude to our beloved and respected Chief Imam for my victory during our primaries in Yendi."



“Once again, I thought it wise to come back to thank him and to seek his support in prayers for President Nana Akufo-Addo and I to be declared president of Ghana and Member of Parliament for Yendi on 7th December 2020 ,” he explained.



Ahead of the upcoming elections, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is confident Ghanaians will renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for another four-year term.



According to him, “President Akufo-Addo is a promise keeper especially to the people of Dagbon for the restoration of peace after so many years and the Zongos where you see our communities benefiting from the Zongo Development Fund and other policies of the NPP.”



However, Mr Mahama is also optimistic of retaining the Yendi seat for the governing NPP with over 50, 000 votes following what he describes as a monumental investment in livelihood of the people over the last few years.

