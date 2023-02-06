National Cathedral site has the world's most expensive 'hole' - Mahama's aide

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The current state of the National Cathedral site is of a dug-out parcel of land of several acres located in a prime area in the capital, Accra.
Work has stalled largely as a result of lack of funds for a project that has courted controversy and split public opinion right down the middle.
One of the major issues that has bedeviled the project is the use of government funds contrary to an earlier promise by the government that it will be built from contributions from the Christian fraternity.
The last time government spoke to the cost so far was in December 2022 when Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta told a censure committee of Parliament that a total of GHC399 million of tax payer funds has gone into the project.
He defended the source of funding explaining how withdrawals from the Contingency Fund for seed money payments were above board.
In the view of Stan Dogbe, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, the current state of the project, where there is a dug-out space awaiting funding and works, meant that Ghana was currently home to the world's most expensive 'hole.'
"The most expensive ‘hole’ ever dug anywhere in the world. It cost Ghana a whopping GHC 399 million to dig this hole only- for a cathedral that no one knows how much it will finally cost us," he tweeted on Saturday, February 4.
His tweet was accompanied by a drone shot of the construction site.
