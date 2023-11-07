National Cathedral shouldn’t push us to a point where church leaders cannot meet, smile, eat together - Rev. Dr Frimpong

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has called on the Christian community in Ghana not to allow issues emerging from the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana to divide them.



Rev. Dr Opuni Frimpong said that leaders of various Christian denominations in Ghana should not let the resignation by some of them from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral be an issue between them.



“The National Cathedral should not divide the Ghanaian Christian front. It should not push us to a point where church leaders cannot meet, smile and eat together.



"We still need a united Christian front in Ghana,” he is reported to have said by graphic.com.gh.



Dr Opuni Frimpong, however, urged the remaining church leaders on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral to take issues of accountability around the project seriously in order to elicit the support of the public.



He reiterated that “the church in Ghana must stay united”;



“… this storm will be over. The National Cathedral challenge will be over, but the church must be united," he added.



About National Cathedral resignations:



The presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba, are the latest to resign as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



This leaves only 8 of the 13 clergy, President Akufo-Addo entrusted with building the National Cathedral of Ghana.



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensah Otabil, who was a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, also walked away from the project.



The immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo, also resigned from the Board of Trustees due to ill health.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, left his role as a member of the Board of Trustee, citing the circumstances around which he was omitted in the registration process of the trustees, even though his image had been used on the project website as a Board of Trustees member.



BAI/NOQ







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.