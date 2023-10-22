National Cathedral scandals a big blot on Akufo-Addo's leadership - Alex Segbefia

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Relations for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed surprise at the series of controversies surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral project.



His remarks follow the recent resignations of two prominent clergymen, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the Board of Trustees, prompted by their earlier request for an audit of the project.



Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, October 21, 2023, Mr. Segbefia described the situation as "unbelievable" and suggested that it reflects negatively on the leadership style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



He commented, "The kind of scandal around the cathedral, an edifice that is supposed to be to the glory of God, is unbelievable. And it stands as a blot, a big blot on the leadership style, the leadership of Nana Addo and the NPP government because they all pushed it, and the way and manner in which they went about it was wrong."



Mr. Segbefia stressed the importance of asking legitimate questions about such projects, especially when government funds have been involved. He commended the church leaders who distanced themselves from the project.



"I have no problem with the leaders of the churches who have left previously and currently because I think that at any time you must assess where you are with anything.



"And if it comes to the fore that mistakes have been made, and the way this is going, and I have to come out of it, then kudos to them for recognizing that's the case," he noted.



In response to the clergymen's resignations, Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communication for the NPP, expressed surprise, especially in light of the secretariat's assertion that audit processes were already underway for the project.



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



