National Cathedral resignations: The 8 clergymen left standing

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s dream of building the National Cathedral of Ghana appears to be fading by the minute.



Not only is the building of the cathedral engulfed with several corruption scandals but a lot of the people, including the clergymen, he called on to make his dream a reality have left the project for different reasons.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame resigned from his role as the secretary to the Executive Council of the National Cathedral.



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensah Otabil, who was a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, also walked away from the project.



The immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo, also resigned from the Board of Trustees due to ill health.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, left his role as a member of the Board of Trustee, citing the circumstances around which he was omitted in the registration process of the trustees, even though his image had been used on the project website as a Board of Trustees member.



Now, the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba, have resigned as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



This leaves only 8 of the 13 clergy, President Akufo-Addo entrusted with building the National Cathedral of Ghana.



The question is would the ‘anchor hold’ or would the other 8 pastors leave Akufo-Addo’s dream?



Here are the 8 clerics left on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral:







1. Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost – Chairperson



2. Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast – Vice Chairman



3. Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus – Member



4. Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church – Member



5. Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church – Member



6. Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries – Member



7. Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide - Member/Secretary



8. Rev Dr Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God – Member



At the National Cathedral Secretariat, there is an appointed Executive Director known as Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah with two (2) representatives of the United States (US).



