National Cathedral must be completed - Egyapa Mercer

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has underscored the significance of completing the National Cathedral project, highlighting its importance for the nation.



Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Sekondi Member of Parliament stressed the point about the considerable state investments already dedicated to the project, while indicating that there is the need to see it through to its end.



Mercer also dismissed assertions that the current site of the project is the "world's most expensive hole," contending that such portrayals fail to recognize its broader national significance.



He added that there is a need for national unity in ensuring the project's successful realization, cautioning against leaving it unfinished since significant state expenditure has already gone into it.



He said that such a move would be counterproductive.



Mercer reiterated the importance of efficiently utilizing state resources for the Cathedral's construction, underlining its potential to positively contribute to the country's development agenda.



"While we may not have unlimited resources, substantial funding has been allocated to the project, and I believe it is imperative for its completion. The notion that it is the world's most expensive hole is not acceptable. It stands as a national asset in its current state and must be finalized, in my opinion," he explained.



Andrew Egyapa Mercer is the first appointee to be vetted following the nomination of ministers and deputies by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE