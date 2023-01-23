National Cathedral is now an avenue for fraud, corruption, suspend it – NDC MP

General News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has on the government to with immediate effect suspend the National Cathedral project.



The lawmaker argued that the entire project is shrouded in opacity and totally unnecessary.



Dr. Apaak said there are several disagreements among the trustees as to what should be done forcing some of them to resign from the board.



He indicated that from the issue of the contractors, architects and other stakeholders, the cathedral project lacks transparency, and accountability and is an avenue for corruption.



He said contrary to what President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that the cathedral project will ensure unity among the people, especially Christians, it is rather dividing the people due to the controversies surrounding the project.



He also wonders what kind of God will accept a cathedral built on lies, corruption, controversies, a lack of transparency, and a lack of accountability.



Dr. Clement Apaak also stated that the capitation grant has not been paid to the various basic schools across the country for two years, but the government is still embarking on this project.



He noted that the budgets of the School for the Deaf, the School for the Blind, and other special schools in the country have been cut, despite the government’s determination to build the cathedral.



“What kind of God would accept a cathedral in a country where the capitation grant has been unpaid for two years? What kind of God will accept a cathedral where we can’t even feed our schoolchildren? Which God will accept a cathedral where schools are unable to purchase chalk, have their desks destroyed, and face numerous challenges that make teaching and learning difficult? Which God will accept a cathedral built on deception, fraud, corruption, and theft? At this point, I believe we should put the cathedral project on hold and move on “.



It is now clear that the cathedral is a product of deception, which is why there are controversies. It has not been presented to us truthfully.



Meanwhile, he has served notice that Ken Ofori-Atta, who “illegally” appropriated funds for the cathedral project without parliamentary approval, will be held accountable when the time comes.



He emphasized that, given the current economic crisis, the project should be halted.



