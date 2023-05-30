National Cathedral contractor received only $22.07m out of $58.1m of taxpayer funds - Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has brought to light a concerning revelation.



According to him, out of the $58.1 million in taxpayer funds allocated by the government, only $22.07 million was given to the national cathedral contractor, RIBADE JV.



Ablakwa further stated that this amount was unlawfully withdrawn from the National Cathedral Funds.



In a tweet, the lawmaker expressed his disappointment at the lack of outrage among Ghanaians regarding the construction of the National Cathedral.



He emphasized that despite the controversies surrounding the project, the government audaciously continues to demand $100 million to import steel.



