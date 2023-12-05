National Cathedral can turn Ghana into the new Jerusalem - Ofori-Atta

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister, has stressed the need for a thoughtful reconsideration of the ongoing talks about the construction of the National Cathedral



He emphasized its capacity to act as a catalyst for economic advancement during his address at the 2023 Ghana Tourism Investment Summit citinewsroom.com reports



Ofori-Atta highlighted the cathedral's potential as a robust piece of infrastructure capable of greatly strengthening the country's tourism sector.



He envisions it evolving into a pilgrimage site for millions of African Christians, foreseeing the potential for visitors to spend an average of $3,000 each. This could lead to significant economic gains for Ghana.



The Finance Minister said, “As we look at something like the Cathedral that has economic benefits beyond what we see…In Africa, we have some 600 million people who are Christians so imagine Ghana as the new Jerusalem and these 600 million people floating through with $3,000 to spend, it is a very different reality.”



Amid the persistent debates and controversies circling the cathedral project, Ofori-Atta advocated for a more constructive stance.



He proposed a thoughtful evaluation of the cathedral's potential to actively contribute to Ghana's economic progress, urging the government to consider its possible impact carefully.



The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to revitalizing the tourism and arts sector, acknowledging its significant economic potential in fueling growth and creating job opportunities.



