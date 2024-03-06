National Cathedral board members are still being paid - Ablakwa to publish details

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that members of the Board of the National Cathedral Project are still being paid from the public coffers.



In an interview on TV XYZ (March 5, 2024) ahead of his media engagement at the 'abandoned' site of the project, Ablakwa also called for the dissolution of the National Cathedral board.



"We are all going to see the world's most expensive pit and we will be engaging the media and serving a clear notice that all these people keeping our money must prepare to refund our money.



"That whole National Cathedral secretariat must be dissolved. The Board must be dissolved. Tomorrow, I will reveal monies that are still being paid to the Board, all of them; they are still being paid," he alleged.



The MP is set to brief the press today, March 6, 2024, at 2pm according to a flyer shared on his social media handles.



He captioned his post thus: Tomorrow I will be engaging the media from the World’s Most Expensive Pit, on the day President Akufo-Addo promised to commission his US$450million (GHS5.7billion) legacy cathedral which he describes as “priority of all priorities.”



Meanwhile, the official handle of the project has described Ablakwa's media engagement as 'fake.'



Ablakwa has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



His planned press engagement ties in to social media trolling of the government with a screenshot of a story in which former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said during a budget presentation that the project will be inaugurated on March 6, 2024.



The project has stalled over funding challenges and the said inauguration has yet to be confirmed.



SARA



