National Cathedral accrues US$52m debt despite 'no work' – Ablakwa details

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that the National Cathedral of Ghana project continued to accrue debts despite the suspension of work on the project due to lack of funds.



Ablakwa explained on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme that the accruals as at early August 2023 had hit US$52 million.



He cautioned persons claiming the project was dying a natural death that contrary to that position, it was still costing tax payers money. “Those claiming harm has already been caused and that for 17 months the project has stalled, maybe died a natural death.



“I want to avert the minds of people who may be thinking that way to the fact that the contract which has been signed, a very very terrible contract per experts, even though work is not going on, there are accruals. There is something in the contract called suspension claims,” he submitted on August 5, 2023.



“So, even though government has suspended work, every month, Ghana is paying US$500,000. Every month, so it is accruing, as we speak, the accruals alone has come to US$52 million,” he revealed.



He reminded that US$58 million had been spent already before going on to give a break down of the accruals as follows:



a. US$29m certified claim from Ribade, after the company stopped work and laid off staff in March 2022



b. Interest claim on the US$29 million is US$13 million that is what contractors are saying



c. Suspension of work so far has accrued debt of US$10m







